Jack Shovelton produced a good all-round performance

The opening bowler took a staggering 9-31 as K&W were routed for 108. Only Liam Castellas (57 not out) provided any resistance.

Earlier, Matthew Ashcroft top scored with 76 as the visitors compiled 211 all out. He was ably assisted by Thomas Wilkinson (42) and Reece Thomas (49).

Antony Wilson took 5-33 and Jamie Hogarth chipped-in with three wickets.

In the Greater Manchester League, Adlington CC recorded a 24-run victory over Daisy Hill after posting 184. James Pettitt scored 86 and Saj Khan 48.