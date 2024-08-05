Community Rallies to Support Family of Talented Young Gymnast

Whilst Olympic Gymnast Champion Simone Biles is the shining star in Paris, a local community project for a young Star Gymnast from Lancashire is gaining significant traction on Facebook today, showcasing the power of collective effort and support.

Piper Lee, a young gymnast who lives in Lower Darwen and trains in Preston, has captivated audiences with her Olympic dreams, much like a young Simone Biles. Her mother, Kirsty, a former dance teacher now working for the NHS, has always supported Piper’s aspirations, volunteering at her gymnastics club and helping choreograph their recent shows.

Tragically, amid a house extension project, Kirsty was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, halting their renovation plans. In response, the City of Preston Gymnastics Club has mobilised the community to finish the home extension within a week, ensuring Kirsty has a perfect family home to return to.

The project aims to complete the two-story extension, including Piper’s unfinished bedroom so she can have sleepovers like any 9-year-old, a welcoming kitchen and family room, a family bathroom, a master bedroom, and a serene garden. The ambitious project will need the community of Lancashire to help.

Piper’s supported by her coach, Leah Bretherton, who has coached across the world including in the gym of Piper’s idol Simone Biles in Texas.

Leah wants to take Piper to meet Simone and train at her gym in the future and give her all the experiences to help her be the best gymnast she can be.

To help the family, Leah has launched a GoFundMe appeal to cover costs and find temporary accommodation for the family during the renovation.

The urgency is clear, with the project scheduled to start on 12th August and finish within seven days. The community's response has been overwhelming, raising over £5,000 within hours of sharing the appeal on Facebook with over 100 shares already.

The project Beam of Light - Kindness Together is gaining traction on social media and with the short timeline the club want to get the word out far and wide for support - Head Coach, Charlotte Coles who is coordinating the team effort says “it’s hard to understand why such painful things happen to the best people, so anything we can do to ease their stress during this heartache we will do. We know this is ambitious but we are determined to do this and I have faith in the kindness of community pulling together, there is so much love in the world and Piper's family deserve this so much”.

Kirsty and her partner, Will, have expressed their heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support.

This show of solidarity highlights the strength and compassion of the Preston community, united in their effort to support one of their own during a time of profound need.

The club needs donations and helping hands, and any extra funds will support the family throughout this difficult time, complete this ambitious project and help Piper achieve her Olympic dreams.

If you are a business or individual that can offer your support email [email protected] and any donations please click the link to gofundme

https://www.gofundme.com/f/beam-of-light?modal=donations&tab=all