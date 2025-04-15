Chorley Women slip to defeat in penultimate game of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United Women 4 (Smith, 6', 52'; Legge, 44', Woodruff, 76') Chorley Women 1 (Stanhope, 59')

An afternoon to forget for Chorley Women FC as they fell to a 4-1 defeat versus Leeds United Women in the penultimate match of the 2024/25 campaign.

Chorley manager Carmelo Ruggieri made two changes from the side that drew 0-0 away at Huddersfield last time out. Club captain Megan Searson returned replacing Hannah Derbyshire in defence, while an attacking change saw Safron Newhouse played as a lone striker replacing Ella Ritchie, with Faye Stanhope coming in on the wing. Leeds United meanwhile made only one change with Kathryn Smith coming in for Bethany Guy.

Conditions were diﬃcult at the Branntice Pennister Stadium with the recent warm, sunny weather drying out the pitch. These conditions told in the opening exchanges of the game with both teams unable to keep the ball on the floor and string together a progressive passage of play. This scrappy opening few minutes was to be a sign of things to come throughout the match.

Megan Parker on the ball for Chorley (Mike Worthington, 2025)

It was Leeds who took the lead on the five minute mark through number ten Smith, recalled to the starting eleven. Some good pressure from Smith on Iszy Binks meant Binks was unable to pass the ball out of danger, Smith continued to follow-up colliding with Searson attempting to clear. Some shouts for handball against the Leeds player went up from Chorley but the number ten continued to chase the ball down. With Mollie Finch going to ground to attempt to smother the ball but mistiming, Smith was able to round the ‘keeper and slot it into the back of the net.

Despite an early goal, the game continued as it had started with neither side able to string together a lengthy spell of possession. Megan Parker and Stanhope began to show promising signs of link up play with Stanhope operating down the Chorley right and Parker interchanging passes with her from the centre of the park. Parker was almost on the end of a Stanhope cross on the quarter hour mark after a pinpoint pass from Nic Worthington found Stanhope running into space on the right hand of the 18-yard box. Stanhope’s first time cross into the penalty box was heading for Parker running in, but Carrie Simpson in the Leeds goal got down well and was able to clear.

A quick breakaway from Leeds followed finding Jess Rousseau on the halfway line. A chip over the head of Ellie Cook found Drew Greene who was able to shelter the ball and break away from Dids Parish. Drew Greene’s cross into the box was turned in by Rousseau but was chalked oﬀ for oﬀside.

Probably the closest Chorley came in the first half was ten minutes later when Worthington headed a Leeds throw-in in the direction of Newhouse. Newhouse, on a charging run, passed two Leeds defenders to get into the box, cutting back on the edge of the penalty area to take a shot with her left foot. Simpson managed to get down to it at her near post to force a corner.

Safron Newhouse with the assist (Mike Worthington, 2025)

As the clock ticked on to half time, it looked as though Chorley would manage to keep the score at 1-0, however Leeds managed to double their advantage with two minutes left to play. The referee adjudged that Searson had held back Amy Woodruﬀ and awarded a free kick to Leeds. A good delivery into the box by Ellie White looked to have almost evaded everyone in white shirts, however Chorley were likewise unable to get anything on it to clear and captain Shauna Legge finished from close range.

Two goals either end of the first half meant Chorley went into half time with plenty of work to do in the second 45. Chorley manager Ruggieri made one half-time substitute with striker Taylor Gunn replacing Molly Wood.

Despite an attacking change, it was Leeds who struck again five minutes into the second half. A loose pass from Cook on the halfway line was intercepted by Leeds eventually finding its way to Alice Hughes. Hughes’s ball found Smith who played in Rousseau down the right. Rousseau’s cross into the box reached Smith, who’d continued her run into the middle and was able to fire home for her second of the match.

Chorley managed to get on the scoreboard just before the hour mark with a pacy counterattack. With Cook breaking up a Leeds attack, several quick first time passes, first from Worthington then from Parker, saw Chorley breakaway. A ball into Newhouse from Gunn had the Leeds defence chasing back with Newhouse flying down the right and into the box. Although Simpson managed to get down to get a touch on the ball, Newhouse recovered well to deliver a great ball into the box with Stanhope tapping in at the post.

Faye Stanhope on the attack (Mike Worthington, 2025)

Unfortunately, Chorley were unable to capitalise on Stanhope’s goal and Leeds added to their lead 15 minutes later. Top goal scorer Woodruﬀ added to her season’s tally with a superb strike from range, controlling a throw-in on the edge of the 18-yard box and turning to strike well beyond Finch into the top right corner.

Leeds saw the game out comfortably in the final 15 minutes, securing a crucial three points to take them above Huddersfield into fourth, two points behind Chorley. A disappointing afternoon for Chorley means that they will need to secure a win away at Norton & Stockton Ancients in two weeks time to assure their highest points return in a season.

Chorley Women FC: Finch, Parish (Derbyshire, 82), Searson (C), Cook, (Wade, 82), Wood (Gunn, 45), Parker (Ritchie, 60), Newhouse, Worthington, Unsworth, Stanhope, Binks

(Coward, 74)

Nic Worthington battling for Chorley Women (Mike Worthington, 2025)

Subs: Derbyshire, Wade, Ritchie, Gunn, Coward

Leeds United Women FC: Simpson, Legge (C), Turner, Hughes, Dobson, Rousseau (Danby, 66), Smith (Willaims, 90), Drew Greene, Woodruff, Darcie Greene, White (Gibrill-Keating, 87)

Subs: Danby, Williams, Gibrill-Keating