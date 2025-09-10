Covering a grueling 52km with a punishing 2,858m of elevation and conquering seven peaks along the way, Jordan crossed the finish line in 6 hours and 27 minutes, six minutes ahead of the nearest competitor.

The victory came despite a fall over technical ground early in the race, thankfully resulting in only minor injuries.

Following eight years of military service up to 2017, Jordan has maintained a good level of fitness but only began training for ultramarathons three months ago, making his performance all the more remarkable.

Originally intended as a final training run for his upcoming main event - the 7 Valleys Ultra on September 27 (110km with 3,800m elevation) - Saturday’s win has generated a wave of local support ahead of his next challenge.

Captured by Maverick Race photographers, Jordan can be seen pushing through stunning yet brutal terrain in what was undoubtedly a test of both mental and physical endurance.

Jordan’s family and friends are incredibly proud, and his story is quickly becoming an inspiration to others in the local community.

Best of luck to Jordan as he takes on the 7 Valleys, we can’t wait to see what's to come.

