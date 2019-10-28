Champagne Charlee is the toast of the Preston & District Snooker League

Charlee McDonough of Eccleston ‘B’ is in top form with four wins out of five so far in this season’s Preston and District Snooker League Division Two, placing her into the top 10 of the rankings.

McDonough will now go on to the ladies’ Under-21s tour where she will face top opposition such as Emma Parker, who won the event at the Northern Snooker Centre, Leeds in September this year.

In Division One, John Hoyle was in good form, compiling this week’s highest break of 78 against Lee Bridge giving Freckleton an away win of 6-1 at St Georges ‘A’.

Elite ‘C’ had a home win 7-0 against St Wilfrid’s ‘A’, whilst their Elite ‘E’ team lost 7-0 to Brownedge Blue, making sure the Brownedge team keep on the right track in the league standings in third place, five points behind title contenders Elite ‘A’ and ‘C’.

Elite ‘B’ managed a 5-2 win at Broughton ‘A’ with Dean Holding making a break of 56.

It was all change at the top of Division Two as St Gregory’s ‘B’ moved back to first place after losing the position to St Anthony’s ‘B’ last week.

But St Anthony’s do have a game in hand.

In Division Three, there was a great result for Elite Red at league leaders Acregate ‘A’, winning 5-2, Daniel Holding with the performance of the night, winning 83-23 and a 28-break along the way. There was also a great win for New Meadow Street ‘B’ beating Fulwood Blue 5-2 at home, Nish Barot leading the way for the home team.

In Division Four, Elite Juniors went down 6-1 to Nets Bar, which has pushed them up two places in the standings.

Elite ‘F’ have been top since week one and have a game in hand, with the rest of the pack chasing hard after them.

RESULTS

PRESTON & DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE

DIVISON ONE: Elite C 7 St Wilfrids 0, Elite E 0 Brownedge Blue 7, Brownedge Red 2 Elite A 5, St George’s A 1 Freckleton 6, Broughton A 2 Elite B 5, Eccleston A 1 St Gregory’s A 6.

P Pts

Elite A 6 33

Brownedge Blue 6 30

Elite B 6 28

St Gregory’s A 6 27

Elite E 6 20

Eccleston A 6 18

Freckleton 6 16

Broughton A 6 16

St Wilfrids A 6 13

Brownedge Red 6 12

St George’s A 6 4

DIVISION TWO: Euxton Institute 5 New Longton 2, St Gregory’s B 5 St Bernard’s 2, St Wilfrids B 2 Eccleston B 5, Bamber Bridge Cons 1 Lea Social 6.

P Pts

St Gregory’s B 6 30

St Anthony’s B 5 27

St Bernard’s 6 25

Eccleston B 6 18

Euxton Institute 4 16

Lea Social 4 14

St Wilfrids B 5 13

New Longton 4 10

Bamber Bridge Cons 4 9

Lostock Cons A 4 6

DIVISION THREE: Aggregate A 2 Elite Red 5, Ashton BC B 5 Broughton B 2, Moor Park Cons 2 Deepdale Joes 5, New Meadow St B 5 Fulwood Blue 2.

P Pts

Acregate A 5 22

New Meadow St B 5 21

Ashton BC B 6 19

Deepdale Joes 5 18

St Anthony’s A 5 18

Elite Red 4 17

Moor Park A 6 17

Fulwood Blue 4 16

St Gerard’s 5 14

Broughton B 5 13

Wilbraham B 0 0

DIVISION FOUR: Nets Bar 6 Elite Juniors 1, Elite D 3 Fox Lane 4, Lostock Cons B 4 Ashton BC A 3, Whittingham B 2 Moor Park Eddies 5, Wilbraham 55th 3 Whittingham A 4.

P Pts

Elite F 5 32

Wilbraham 55th 6 22

Elite D 6 22

Fox Lane 6 22

Nets Bar 5 21

Moor Park Eddies 5 18

Ashton BC A 5 16

Whittingham B 5 16

Elite Juniors 5 14

Whittingham A 6 14

Lostock Cons B 6 13