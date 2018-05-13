Centre stage for Guild Hall darts

This year’s BDO World Darts Trophy at Preston Guild Hall is to be televised by broadcasters FreeSports.

The World Darts Trophy will stretch over five days, featuring the world’s top 32 men and top 16 women, including Scott Waites, Glen Durrant, Scott Mitchell, Trina Gulliver and Anastasia Dobromyslova.

The players will be battling out for a prize pool of more than £50,000, making the stakes high.

FreeSports is a new channel providing free-to-air sports coverage for viewers across the UK.

It is accessible via most major providers, including Sky, Freeview, Freesat, BT, TalkTalkTV, TVPlayer, and the collaboration will see the BDO World Darts Trophy available to every home across the UK.

Starting on May 30, the first three sessions will run on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening from 7pm to 11pm. The final two days will be split over two sessions, running from noon to 4pm, and 7pm to 11pm.