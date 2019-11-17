Caldy 49, Preston Grasshoppers 21 Hoppers are victims of Caldy’s perfect 10

Caldy made it a perfect 10 out of 10 in the league, with a comfortable bonus point victory over an injury depleted Preston Grasshoppers team.

The home side started brightly and were 7-0 up within the first five minutes.

A penalty conceded by hoppers gave them the attacking platform needed for Tom Sanders to score the first try. Less than five minutes later, Preston found themselves 14-0 down. Again, they were the architects of their own downfall with a concession of a penalty inside the defensive 22.

A quick tap by Cam Davies created space out wide allowing Nick Royle to squeeze in at the corner. A try for Preston looked on the cards in the 12th minute when a half break created space for Nick Gregson.

However, with numbers outside, his pass was intercepted by Rhys Hayes. A 60 metre dash to line left Caldy one try from a bonus point.

Grasshoppers responded with some pressure of their own, winning a penalty deep in attacking territory. The kick at goal was pulled wide but they were soon back on the front foot.

With the referee playing advantage for two high tackles, Ben Dorrington broke through a one on one tackle to force his way over after good work by Jake Squirrel.

However, the visitors kept on making mistakes and conceded another penalty after a high tackle by Nick Gregson prevented a certain try.

From the penalty, Jack Collister muscled his way over after a reverse pop pass from Lewis Parker created a hole in the Preston defence.

The lead could have been extended but the hosts couldn’t capitalise on the sin-binning of Ben Dorrington for an off the ball hit.

The second half started like the first, with Caldy on the front front. Their dominance was rewarded with a fifth try. A loose carry resulted in a turnover that sent JJ Dickinson under the posts.

There was still time for Cam Davies to bag a brace of tries with both finished under the posts.

Mike Barlow converted all seven tries for the hosts with some precise goal-kicking.

Preston fought hard and were rewarded for their persistence with a double for Christian Taylor. His tries coming in the 58th and 76th minute. The first ending with an off the ball fight that ended with Toby Harrison and Harrison Crowe being yellow carded.

Ultimately, Hoppers fell short in their chase for a bonus point try.

Grasshoppers Coach Paul Arnold said: “We were the architects of our own downfall from the 2nd minute of the match.

“They are a very good, clinical side but mistakes cost us again.”

To give them points in the first nine minutes, you aren’t going to do well.

“The heart and passion was better than last week but we need to sort out the problems.”