British Gymnastics announce renewal of its biggest partnership in history with Preston-based company

British Gymnastics is delighted to announce the renewal of its partnership with Milano Pro Sport. This ground-breaking deal with the Preston-based company marks one of the biggest partnerships in the history of British Gymnastics.

Milano’s influence on the gymnastics world spans decades. Since the first partnership together in 1996, GB gymnasts have repped Milano at over 200 international competitions. Milano have been by British Gymnastics side for some of the most momentous achievements in its history and they are therefore thrilled to continue the partnership as they embark on the next era of the partnership.

Milano will continue to be the Official Gymnastics Leotard Supplier to British Gymnastics. In the coming months, you can expect a strong retail presence from Milano at BG events, exclusive access to Milano products and discounts to Milano Club Hub for British Gymnasts Members – a platform where clubs can customise Milano leotards for use at competitions and training in the gym.

Talking about the renewal, CEO of Milano, David Kaitiff commented: “Milano could not be more thrilled to be renewing the official partnership contract with British Gymnastics. We have made great progress together over the last 4 years and continue to do so. We look forward to making further announcements in the coming weeks and months which will again demonstrate the amazing work we’ve been doing together behind the scenes. All of the incredible efforts from both organisations will provide great benefits to all gymnasts and the clubs they are affiliated with. Milano and British Gymnastics are committed to providing quality, safety, excitement and innovation to gymnasts of all abilities.”

Nick Horswell, Commercial Director at British Gymnastics also added: “We’re thrilled to announce this next chapter with Milano, who are synonymous globally with quality leotard products. Our existing partnership provides a strong foundation for our ongoing relationship to grow, with further exciting collaborations already on the horizon. I’d like to thank David and his team for their continued support, and we look forward to seeing where the partnership takes us as we head into an action-packed year of gymnastics and beyond.”