Michael Beale

Michael Beale has been appointed Sunderland's new head coach on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says the club have been monitoring Beale 'for some time' and feels it is the right moment for him to join Sunderland following the departure of Tony Mowbray. The Black Cats have also confirmed that Mike Dodds will be promoted to become Beale's assistant. Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini will both remain in their current roles at the Stadium of Light, too.

Beale has three league games left this calendar year, before Preston North End's trip to Wearside on New Year's Day. Following that is the huge FA Cup clash against Newcastle United on January 6th. The 43-year-old left Rangers earlier this season and Speakman believes his coaching and development record is right for the club.

"We have monitored Michael’s career for some time and we are delighted to have reached an agreement for him to become our new Head Coach," Speakman said. "He has an excellent and well-founded reputation for developing players and he is an outstanding progressive coach, who is aligned with our playing identity and naturally fits within our structure alongside Mike Dodds and the wider team.

"We continue to trust in our established process of identifying the right candidates to take us forward at these junctures and although Michael has had a setback, we feel we are getting him at the right time in his coaching journey and our journey as a Club."

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: "I’m thrilled to welcome Michael to our club and wish him every success here at the Stadium of Light. Throughout our discussions, it was clear that he shares our ideas on implementing a high-performance culture and he is committed to a playing style that we feel is central to our progress.

