Would you pay £28k for Morecambe artist's pipe sculpture of Tyson Fury?

The structure by Anthony Padgett was unveiled at Morecambe Bay Art Fair in 2021 and was to be sited outdoors permanently at Jo & Lee’s By The Sea cafe on Morecambe promenade.

Artist Anthony Padgett said: “The Tyson Fury sculpture generated national interest and is a piece of contemporary art.

"It was exhibited at Morecambe Bay Art Fair 2021 prior to installation at Jo & Lees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Padgett with his Tyson Fury sculpture.

"Sadly there was some confusion between the owners of the cafe and the owners of the land in terms of permission to site the sculpture.

"Whilst the owners of the cafe were happy for it to be sited the owners of the land were not.

"My subsequent proposal to the Hest Bank parish council to site the sculpture on adjacent land was also rejected.

"I also contacted the Arts Officer about siting the sculpture. The sculpture is now on sale for £28,000 and in the meantime I continue to look for alternative places in Morecambe or elsewhere for siting the iconic work - which will not require the sale fee.

Anthony Padgett's Tyson Fury sculpture (on the right of the photo) and another sculpture called Candy Cane Tree of Life were on display at the Morecambe Art Fair last year. The Candy Cane Tree of Life is also for sale for £12,000 on saatchiart.com.

"The sculpture was inspired by Tyson Fury. It depicts the essence of the punch, the key moment in boxing.

“It is great to have a sculpture depicting Tyson’s world achievement in Morecambe.

"Also to have a contemporary artwork shows Morecambe is progressive in its views of art.

“I used to see Tyson Fury in the cafe but never spoke to him. I hope he likes the work.”

Anthony Padgett's Tyson Fury sculpture which was temporarily sited at Jo 'n Lee's By The Sea last year but is currently for sale and looking for a new home.

Contemporary art is different from traditional lifelike’ sculptures. It uses everyday objects in new ways.

Large sculptures made out of storm drain piping is a first that Padgett pioneered in 2020 with a 10 feet high commission for the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in Preston.

Anthony’s traditional lifelike’ sculptures, including of war poet Wilfred Owen and artist Vincent Van Gogh, are sited around the UK and in Europe.

Anthony, who is from Morecambe, said he is also in the ring as a contender to do a lifelike sculpture of Tyson in bronze.