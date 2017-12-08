Whiteside wins GB title

Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside claimed the GB National title after beating Carly Skelly at the Institute of Sport, in Sheffield.

The 32-year-old was given a tough fight by her 51kg rival but took it on a split decision.

“My goal was to finish on a high for the year,” said Whiteside, who will compete at the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships in 2018.

"I'm eady to push on for a busy exciting 2018.

"The support and backing have been amazing and I’m forever grateful to my family, friends and supporters and most importantly the GB coaches and support staff who have backed me all the way.

"FinallyI would like to thank my trainer Mick Day."