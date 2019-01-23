“We were actually friends": How Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald became the best of enemies

From being one-time drinking buddies to a spot of feisty trash talk, the relationship between Scott Fitzgerald and Anthony Fowler turned sour on Wednesday afternoon

The boxing rivals clashed outside of the ring at the Royal Liver Building, in Liverpool, at the press conference to promote their upcoming bout on March 30.

Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald at Wednesday's press conference in Liverpool. Picture: Getty Images

Once team-mates on the GB squad, the pair won gold medals within minutes of each other at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, in 2014.

That was cue for a night on the tiles together but as Fowler exclusively pointed out to the Lancashire Post, all that happened nearly five years ago.

Fast forward to 2019, the pair have turned professional and are now rivals as they both aim to reach the top of the sport in the light middleweight category.

There was certainly looked no love lost when the pair faced off against each other – and the sparks look set to fly even more over the coming weeks.

“We were actually friends back in 2014,” said Merseysider Fowler, who will be fighting the Preston ace in front of a home crowd at the Liverpool Arena.

“We both won Commonwealth gold and we went out and had a few drinks afterwards.

“But that was back then – that was five years ago and this is now.

“We’re in the pro game, we’re in the paid game and this is my life.

“There is no matey-matey with me. I am going to go through him.

“I have nothing against Scott personally but this is business.

“He’s got a similar style to me in that he’s aggressive and likes to work behind the jab.

“He is a strong fighter, a power puncher, but I’m just a bigger and better fighter.

“I am not losing. I am going to go to war.”