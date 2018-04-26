Tyson Fury: I can beat Deontay Wilder with a hand tied behind my back

Morecambe’s Tyson Fury claims he could beat reigning world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder with “a hand tied behind my back”.

Fury, the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion, is returning to the ring after an absence of more than two years on June 9.

The 29-year-old claims the principle motivation to reignite his career came after some remarks from current WBC holder Wilder.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Fury said: “Deontay Wilder has given me the ambition to return, he said I couldn’t do it.

“He said Tyson Fury is done. I can have a hand tied behind my back and beat Wilder.”

The opponent for Fury’s comeback fight at the Manchester Arena is still to be named but he hopes to be back in world title contention within two or three bouts.

Tyson Fury at Thursday's press conference in Manchester

By then American Wilder could have faced Anthony Joshua, who now holds Fury’s former titles, in a unification clash.

The WBC champion’s team have offered the British superstar a guaranteed purse of 50million US dollars, £35.9m, in order to arrange a much-anticipated showdown with talks set to take place in the US later this week.

Fury said: “I’m going to have a couple of warm-up fights then I’ll be ready for them.

“I believe my talent and confidence is enough to beat these guys.”

Fury with promoter Frank Warren ahead of his return to action on June 9

Unbeaten Fury has not fought since winning the WBA Super, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine title when he shocked the world in November 2015 by dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf, Germany.

He has signed with promoter Frank Warren, management company MTK Global and reportedly dropped seven stone in weight with new trainer Ben Davison ahead of his return to the ring.

A big bill on June 9 will also see Terry Flanagan fight Maurice Hooker for the WBO World super-lightweight title.