The England and Manchester United legend was ringside at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to see the ‘Gypsy King’ dominate Chisora before the valiant challenger was eventually put out of his misery in the 10th round.

Victory sets up the Morecambe giant for a meeting with Oleksandr Usyk in a blockbuster world heavyweight title unification showdown early next year.

“He’s the best we’ve seen in a long time and I don’t think anyone will beat him,” big fight fan Rooney told TalkSport.

Wayne Rooney believes Tyson Fury should come Sir Tyson Fury

“I think he’s an absolute legend with what he’s done for boxing. He’s entertaining, his skills are incredible, his mentality is incredible, and if I’m being honest I probably think he should be knighted.

“He hasn’t been afraid to go abroad, he’s won titles abroad, defended them abroad and he epitomises everything boxing is.”

Rooney’s words will be music to Fury’s ears, the WBC champion being a big Manchester United fan and playing to the crowd at Tottenham by having Three Lions anthem ‘It’s Coming Home’ as part of his ringwalk.

Fury revealed in his post-fight press conference that his bout with Ukrainian Usyk, the reigning IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion, will probably take place in Saudi Arabia in February or March.

Plan B, Fury revealed, is Britain’s Joe Joyce, who currently holds the WBO interim heavyweight title and was also present at the Spurs ground.

“I’m ready and willing to take on Usyk next,” said Fury. “Let’s give the fans one champion, one name, one face.

“Usyk’s ready for the challenge. He came over tonight so fair play to him. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.

“But if for whatever reason – sometimes the big fights don’t happen – then we’ll have Joe Joyce at Wembley.

“But provided Usyk does happen then I’ll have him and then do Joe Joyce at Wembley. Why not?”

