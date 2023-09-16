Tyson Fury admits he would be a "nervous wreck" if he dealt with what Paris does

Watch more videos on Shots!

The 35-year-old Gypsy King, who lives in Morecambe with Paris, 33, and their six children, opened up to the Daily Mail recently about how he would be a 'nervous wreck' if she risked her life in the way he does.

Speaking to Mail Sport, Tyson said: “It must be horrible knowing your husband can be killed in a fight and you've got six kids, seven in a minute, to look after on your own. That's got to be nerve wracking.

“If Paris was going into something and I knew she could die at any moment in time, I would be nervous to. So, pretty daunting task looking death right between the two eyes every time you climb into a boxing ring.

Paris and Tyson Fury at the launch of a new Furocity flavour in August, 2023. Credit: Paris Fury on Instagram

“But it's something we get on with. I earn a lot of money. I get danger money and I am well paid for it. We know the risk going in and it is what it is. Nobody wants me to box anymore in my family. I've got too much to lose. But, it's something I like to do so the ball keeps rolling.”

Tyson is nearly 14 years into his professional boxing career and in that time he has fought 34 times with 33 wins, no losses, and one draw.

The father of six – soon to be seven – attempted to retire from the sport in 2022, as documented in Netflix documentary At Home With The Furys, but returned to the ring after suffering with his mental health.

Throughout the show, his wife Paris talked often about how turmoiled she is whenever Tyson fights, and also admitted she wanted him to walk away from the sport before he got seriously hurt.

Having returned to the sport again during the filming of theri Netflix show, Tyson is now preparing for an upcoming, high-profile fight with UFC champion Francis Ngannou in October.