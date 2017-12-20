Time ripe for Fitzy to make his move

Preston boxing ace Scott Fitzgerald is hoping to ‘crack on’ with his career in the new year after a frustrating injury-hit 12 months.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner has seen his progress in the professional ranks hampered by a series of injuries.

It has meant the former Larches and Savick Amateur Boxing Club ace has only managed to fit in three fights throughout the entire year.

A broken finger sustained in his victory over Lithuania’s Andrej Cepur at Preston Guild Hall, in March, kept him on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

And just when he looked ready to get back in the ring, a hip problem picked up in training set him back once more.

He finally made a welcome return in July at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, impressing on his way to a second-round stoppage victory over Lithuania’s Raimonds Sniedze.

Two months later Fitzgerald – who is attached to Jennings Gym, in Chorley, collected his third win of the year – and improved his record to 8-0 – when he knocked out wily veteran Bradley Pryce at the Liverpool Arena.

A nasty cut sustained in that fight has since healed, but a twisted knee then prevented him having any chance of appearing on the Katie Taylor bill at York Hall earlier this month.

Fitzgerald’s father Dave – who has trained him since he was a child – believes now is the time for his son to really make his mark in the sport.

“He’s not a young boy anymore,” said Dave Fitzgerald.

“He was 26 on December 13 so he needs to get cracking.

“It’s been a frustrating year with injuries – he should really have had about 12 fights by now rather than just eight.

“He broke his finger in his first fight at the Guild Hall.

“Probably his best fight of the year was the one in Liverpool when he beat Bradley Pryce.

“That put him up to No.14 in the country.

“We’re hoping next year that he will start fighting for titles, whether that’s an eliminator for the English title or an fight for the English title.

“He’s definitely good enough.”

Fitzgerald is hopeful of being on a Eddie Hearn Matchroom Boxing show possibly in February or March of next year.