Sculptures of boxing champs Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to be unveiled at Morecambe theatre

The world's first public sculpture of the "Gypsy King" Tyson Fury (2 x world Heavy Weight Boxing Champion) is to be pitted against the first public sculpture of "AJ" Anthony Joshua (2 time former unified world heavyweight champion) - both made out of drainpipes by Morecambe artist Anthony Padgett - so it should be a "clean fight".

The two British fighters will be unveiled centre stage at the free entry Morecambe Bay Art Fair July 1-2 then Tyson is planned to be installed at a Morecambe roundabout and Anthony Joshua will be sold at a Sickle Cell Society charity auction in London.

Award winning artist Anthony from Morecambe said: “The sculpture inspired by Tyson Fury needed a worthy opponent. Both depict the essence of the punch, the key moment in boxing. It is great to have a sculpture depicting Tyson's world achievement in Morecambe. Also to have a contemporary artwork shows Morecambe is progressive in its views of art. I hope both Tyson and Anthony like the work."

Sculptor Anthony D Padgett with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua at Morecambe Bay. Picture by Anthony Padgett.

Contemporary art is different to traditional "life-like" sculptures.

It uses everyday objects in new ways.

Drainpipe sculptures of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua at Morecambe Bay. Picture by Anthony Padgett.

Large sculptures made out of storm drain piping is a first that Padgett pioneered in 2020 with a 10 feet high commission for the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in Preston and includes his sculpture of Pablo Picasso's Guernica dove sited in Southampton to mark the arrival of 4000 Spanish Child Refugees in 1937.

Anthony's traditional "life-like" sculptures, including of war poet Wilfred Owen, Pablo Picasso and artist Vincent Van Gogh, are sited around the UK and in Europe.

Anthony said he is also in the ring as a contender to do a life-like sculpture of Tyson in bronze.

Anthony added that he hoped boxing promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn like the work.

You can see the sculptures at the Morecambe Bay Art Fair 2023.

For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/morecambe-bay-art-fair-2023-tickets-562521596237

For tickets to the charity auction in London visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sicklecellsocietyreversepsychologylondon/911436