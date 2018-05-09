Scott Fitzgerald pretty much ‘ready to go’ says trainer Michael Jennings

Scott Fitzgerald’s trainer believes Preston’s rising star is pretty much “ready to go” on the big stage.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist moved to 10-0 as a professional with a dominant points win over Laszlo Fazekas on the undercard of Amir Khan’s return to action at the Liverpool Arena last month.

Now the 26-year-old’s team want to step him up in class and move into title contention with some big all-British fights to be had at super welterweight.

“We want him back out ASAP really,” said cornerman Michael Jennings, who puts Fitzgerald through his paces at Jennings Gym in Coppull.

“He’s back in the gym and we’re now just waiting for his promoter Eddie Hearn to get him the fights.

“There’s not many fights at this stage, unless they stepped him up a silly amount, that we’d turn down.

“Anthony Fowler, Ted Cheeseman and others are all big fights for him that can be built up which will hopefully make all involved a few quid.

“There’s some very good domestic fights and Scott wants the fights.

“He’s not a kid who’s knocking fights back. If anything, we have to hold him back because he’d fight anybody.

“He’s pretty much ready to go to be fair.”

Jennings, who challenged Miguel Cotto for a world title at Madison Square Garden in New York during his in-ring career, believes he has a really versatile fighter as his disposal, seven of Fitzgerald’s 10 wins having come inside the distance.

“Scott’s a very talented kid,” he said.

“He can punch with both hands, box and fight.

“As much as he does go in to stop people Scott is technically a very good boxer as well.

“His timing is second to none, that’s one of his main strengths.”