The 31-year-old Preston fighter had been due to face a possible four-day trial over allegations of wounding, assault and affray.

But Judge Darren Preston was forced to adjourn the hearing before it had even begun because two alleged eye witnesses did not arrive in court. The case is now expected to start tomorrow (Wednesday).

Witness warrants were issued by the judge requiring the two women, described by prosecution counsel Paul Brookwell as "important," to attend the city's Crown Court.

Boxing champion Scott Fitzgerald faces three charges arising from an incident outside a Preston pub.

Judge Preston told Fitzgerald: "I am going to give the prosecution overnight to try and find these witnesses. They will either attend tomorrow or they won't. But we will make some progress tomorrow whatever happens."

The former British super-welterweight champion and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner has been held in custody since the end of March on the three assault charges resulting from an incident alleged to have occurred outside a Preston public house back in November.

Mr Brookwell said both female witnesses had previously been spoken to and had been informed that the hearing was due to begin today.

Fitzgerald's trial did not start after two witnesses failed to show up.

The case was held up for almost three hours while court officials tried unsuccessfully to contact them by telephone. Police officers were sent to their addresses, but neither woman was at home.

