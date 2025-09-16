Ricky Hatton: Lancashire kit-maker pays heartfelt tribute to ‘man of the people’

​The Lancashire company who made Ricky Hatton's boxing kit has paid a glowing tribute to the sportsman after his shock death at the weekend.

​It was confirmed on Sunday that Hatton, 46, had been found dead at his home in Hyde. Greater Manchester Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

‘The Hitman' won world titles at two different weights and captivated the boxing world.

He had announced in July that he would return to the ring in a professional bout in Dubai in December, but was found dead at the weekend.

Melissa Anglesea, creative director at Suzi Wong, with a pair of Ricky Hatton's shorts made by them (photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

Hatton’s death has drawn tributes from across the sporting world and Melissa Anglesea, creative director of Adlington-based Suzi Wong Boxing and Fightwear, who made the fighter's boxing shorts, has spoken of her sadness at the news.

She told the Lancashire Post: "(It's) a massive shock. We'll see the ripple effect through every sport about this and with everybody because he was such a great person.

"Ricky was the superstar, the first superstar that Suzi Wong ever had.

"Just for Manchester as a whole, he brought so many great nights and the Manchester boxing scene was so big because of him, and has continued to be because of those gyms that were able to open up.

Ricky Hatton defeated Carlos Maussa by a KO in Sheffield in 2005 to unify the IBF and WBA light-welterweight titles (photo: John Gichigi/Getty Images)

"Lads and girls coming into the gym, wanting to be fighters and wanting to be the next Ricky Hatton, basically."

Anglesea recalled being taken to see Hatton training by her father when she was very young and was impressed by his style.

"We were part of Ricky's career from a very young boy," she added.

"All the way to these massive nights in Vegas and massive nights in the Manchester Arena.

"Everyone knows he's just a huge City fan and it (his kit) was always sky blue. At times he's worn black but there was always some sky blue element in there.

"Manchester as a whole loved him; it didn't really matter whether you were a City supporter or a United supporter – you loved Ricky Hatton.

"And those ringwalks, they were spectacular. I'm a United fan but I loved that whole 'Blue Moon' and everything.

"I've been to many, many fights in the Arena but I've never been to a fight since Ricky that had that atmosphere and whole energy.

"Through that lens we see the highs, but we never see the lows - and the lows are really low in boxing and I think those are the bits that are not documented unfortunately.

"And boxing's a show, isn't it? And Ricky put his kit on and was ready to fight – that was a show, he was a showman.

"But then when you close the door at night and you're on your own, and you're like, 'Oh, I've just lost' or, 'I've not had a great day training' or whatever, we don't see those bits and I think that's the bit that maybe needs to be documented a little bit more.

"I know Ricky talked about it quite a lot and maybe put a brave face on it sometimes."

She said the star will be missed both in the boxing world and in the wider community.

Anglesea added: "He was such a great person and I think would always give his time to other people and that's what made him so special."