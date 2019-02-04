Preston trio pick up medals at prestigious Golden Girl boxing tournament in Sweden

Three Preston girls have come away with medals from a major boxing event in Sweden.

Monae Smith took home gold, while Maisie Morgan and Amalie Garcia both picked up silver at the prestigious Golden Girl tournament in Boras at the weekend.

Johnney Roye

The trio train under Johnney Roye at his MTK Manchester gym in Lostock Hall, the former world kickboxing champion having moved his set-up out of Oyston Mill last October.

The top prospects took on boxers from across the globe including Russia, China, Germany, Poland, France and Italy.

Garcia, the 14-year-old granddaughter of former Preston North End goalkeeper Roy Tunks, has already boxed for England but Smith and Morgan, both 12, were taking part in an international competition for the first time.

“The performances were very good,” said Roye.

“We got one gold and two silvers, so there is plenty to learn from.

“You either win or learn. Monae got the gold and she did very well against an aggressive boxer, and she’s getting more confident and ambitious.

“We’ll get her on the pathway towards boxing at national level.

“I’m not going to put pressure on her but that’s the direction I want her to go.”