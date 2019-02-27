Preston boxing ace Scott Fitzgerald’s has gone back to his roots ahead of Anthony Fowler clash

Scott Fitzgerald believes a return to his roots is ‘the best thing for him’ as he plots victory over fierce domestic rival Anthony Fowler next month.

The 27-year-old boxing ace has set up his base training camp at Larches and Savick Amateur Boxing Club – the place where he learned his trade as a boy.

Having trained under Karl Ince initially after turning professional, Fitzgerald then switched to Jennings Gym, in Chorley, where he worked under the watchful eye of ex-British welterweight champion Michael Jennings.

But the former Our Lady’s High School pupil has decided that his immediate future is served best by being back at his boyhood gym – guided by his dad Dave and fellow trainers Jimmy Moon and Joe Kilshaw.

“Being back here at Larches and Savick is the best thing for me,” said Fitzgerald.

“It’s where I need to be. I’ve got my dad, Jimmy and Joe. The gym is around the corner from me and I’ve never left it. It has always been there.

“My dad has been in my corner for every fight apart from one when he was ill.

“When I moved to Team GB in the amateurs, my dad and the coaches here did not really get the chance to finish off what they started with me.

“I prefer it this way for when I go and win this fight.”

Fitzgerald – who faces Fowler at the Liverpool Arena, on March 30 – has not spent too much time at Larches and Savick recently though.

He has enjoyed a spot of warm weather training in Marbella over the past week – invited to Spain by former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s trainer Ben Davison. He has benefited from 22 rounds of sparring at MTK’s Marbella gym with Morroccan welterweight Mohammed Rabii, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Arriving back in Preston at the weekend, Fitzgerald was in Sheffield on Wednesday getting some more valuable sparring sessions – this time with British middleweight champion Liam Williams at Dominic Ingle’s gym.