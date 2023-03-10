3 . Johnny Sullivan

The ‘Pride of Preston’ no less. The middleweight was regarded as one of the best fighters of his era, winning the British crown back in 1954. As well as countless times in his hometown, Sullivan also fought notably in America in a career that spanned around 100 fights, unthinkable in the modern era. He also fought all the way from light middleweight up to light heavyweight from 1948 to 1960. Died in 2003 at the age of 70.

Photo: Submit