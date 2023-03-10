A new survey has ranked Preston as the UK’s second most boxing obsessed city.
The research by betting sites comparison site findbettingsites.co.uk analysed 60 major UK cities based on the number of times each city Google’s search terms related to an interest in boxing.
We thought it gave us the perfect chance to celebrate the fighters who have put Preston on the map, and it’s fair to say the area has produced some top talent over the years.
1. Lisa Whiteside
A world champion in waiting? The 37-year-old capped her incredible amateur career with Commonwealth gold on the Gold Coast in 2018. Now as a professional she’s plotting a path to a world title. Having won her first five fights since turning over, few are betting against her reaching the pinnacle of her sport.
2. Paul Burke
A fighter with an excellent following who fought professionally from the late 80s through the 1990s. Enjoyed excellent success domestically winning British and Commonwealth titles at lightweight and before grabbing a second Commonwealth strap at super-lightweight.
3. Johnny Sullivan
The ‘Pride of Preston’ no less. The middleweight was regarded as one of the best fighters of his era, winning the British crown back in 1954. As well as countless times in his hometown, Sullivan also fought notably in America in a career that spanned around 100 fights, unthinkable in the modern era. He also fought all the way from light middleweight up to light heavyweight from 1948 to 1960. Died in 2003 at the age of 70.
4. Scott Fitzgerald
The Commonwealth Games champion of 2014 underlined his vast potential by becoming British light-middleweight champion in the pro ranks in 2019. Has not fought since May 2021 however due to well-documented personal and legal issues.
