Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald's ring return put on hold after training accident leaves him with dislodged shoulder bone

The 29-year-old fell off his bicycle and was sent to hospital for an examination.

He was later diagnosed with a dislodged shoulder bone and will need time to rest and recuperate.

It was originally hoped that Fitzgerald - who won Commonwealth Games gold in 2014 - would be preparing for his next outing next month.

Scott Fitzgerald

His arch domestic rivals Anthony Fowler and Ted Cheeseman are appearing on the same bill at the Liverpool Arena on October 9.

Fowler is taking on former WBO light-middleweight world champion and fellow Liverpudlian Liam Smith, while current British champion Cheeseman will be defending his title against Troy Williamson.

Fitzgerald, of course, famously beat both Fowler and Cheeseman in 2019 - taking the latter's British title off him on points in Newcastle.

However, his career has stalled since as he dealt with a number of well documented personal problems over the past year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is understood Fitzgerald, whose last fight saw him defeat Frenchman Gregory Trenel via a technical knockout - has been back in the gym and out on the road building his fitness levels up until the unfortunate accident.

His promoter Eddie Hearn has pencilled in a return date of December 18 where Fitzgerald may appear on the undercard of Dereck Chisora's re-match with Joseph Parker at the Manchester Arena.

That may come too early for him so the plan will be for a bout at the start of next year.

His father Dave - who has been his long-time trainer at Larches and Savick ABC alongside fellow trainers Jimmy Moon and Joe Kilshaw - is hopeful that his son will make a quick recovery.

"Scott's hurt his shoulder," said Dave Fitzgerald. "He fell off his bike and so he's in a sling at the minute.

"He is meant to be on the Chisora-Parker fight and so whether that happens or not, I don't know.

"There is a big night of boxing on the ninth of next month.

"Fowler's fighting Liam Smith, Cheeseman's on it - we should have been on it really.

"He wanted to fight on the ninth but he's injured now and whether he might need an operation or not, we don't know.

"There is a slim chance that he might be on the Chisora-Parker one."

Moon admitted that fighters such as Fowler and Cheeseman have now leap-frogged above the Larches and Savick fighter in the pecking order despite the fact that they have both lost to him.

"Eddie Hearn is still backing Scott," said Moon.

"We are just going to keep plugging away with him to get him ready.

"If he's not careful, he is going to get left behind. In reality, after Scott beat Fowler in 2019, it should be him who should be taking on Liam Smith.

"If Fowler wins, it will catapult his name right up there.

"It is frustrating but he needs to be 100% focused on it and fit and until he is, we are not going to let him fight."