Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald gains third round stoppage in comeback fight

Scott Fitzgerald

The 29-year-old defeated Frenchman Gregory Trenel on the undercard of the Dereck Chisora/Joseph Parker bill at the Manchester Arena.

Fighting at super-middleweight for this encounter, Fitzgerald had too much strength for his opponent as he blew off the cobwebs with a comfortable victory.

After the opening round, The larches and Savick ABC ace soon settled into the fight catching the right-handers with a couple of straight right-handers.

A low blow in the third round temporarily brought the the bout to stop but Fitzgerald then pinned the Frenchman in the corner.

A couple of blows to the head and one to the body seemed to put Trenel in some discomfort.

Although Fitzgerald missed with a few wild swings, the referee stepped in to end the contest as Trenel took evasive action without looking to throw a punch himself.

It was a satisfactory night's work for the Preston fighter, who has now improved his professional record to 15-0.