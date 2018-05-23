Preston boxer Amalie goes for European glory in Bulgaria

A promising Preston boxer begins her bid for European glory on Wednesday.

Amalie Garcia, part of Johnney Roye’s MTK Amateur set-up at Oyston Mill on Strand Road, is one of the 20-strong England squad in Bulgaria.

It is the first time girls are eligible for the European Schools Championships with the 13-year-old impressing national selectors enough to make the trip.

Previously girls had to wait until qualifying for the junior class before they got the chance to compete at a major event.

Garcia blew away England Boxing officials at a selection day in Leeds and has since been training with some international competition.

“She wasn’t allowed to go down to the nationals so we went over to a selection day in Leeds,” Roye said.

“They were really impressed and told us to forget about other competitions and events and she’s essentially been fast-tracked.

“They rate her really highly which is great because they know what kind of level she needs to be at.

“She’s gone over to some training days with GB in Sheffield and even been in with a boxer from Morocco.

“We’re really pleased with how she’s getting on and she’s only going to improve on an international platform.”

Garcia first started boxing with Roye at the age of 11 and continues to go from strength-to-strength with the former world kickboxing champion and professional trainer, manager and promoter.

“Her family have been very supportive and have got behind everything we’re doing,” he said.

“She’s coming on leaps and bounds.

“This is her first international tournament but I’m sure it will be the first of many.”

The England squad consists of 13 boys and seven girls with Garcia competing in the 51kg category.