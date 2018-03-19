Next challenger named for Jack Catterall’s British title

The British Boxing Board of Control have named the next challenger for Jack Catterall’s British title.

Chorley’s Lord Lonsdale belt holder at super lightweight has been mandated to face Sunderland’s Commonwealth champion Glenn Foot before the end of July.

The 30-year-old from the North East, 22-3 as a professional, won his title by stopping the previously unbeaten Jason Easton in Glasgow earlier this month on Channel 5.

The contest is not set in stone though as Catterall could elect to try and continue his rise up the world rankings.

It would mean him vacating the British title however.

The 24-year-old southpaw, 19-0 with 10 victories inside the distance, is set to keep busy with a fight close to home at Preston’s Guild Hall on Saturday, March 31, in what will be his first outing under new trainer Jamie Moore.

Glenn Foot

Catterall is pencilled in to face Sheffield’s Nathan Hardy.

He is then slated to fight on the undercard of Lee Selby’s IBF World featherweight title defence against home favourite Josh Warrington at Leeds’ Elland Road Stadium on May 19.

Preparations for his date in Preston at the end of the month have included a stint out in Tenerife with Moore’s ever-expanding Manchester-based stable that includes Northern Irish star Carl Frampton and middleweight Martin Murray, who challenge Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO World title on April 14.

The Preston show, put together by trainer Johnney Roye and MTK Manchester, features the return of Matty Clarkson after more than three years out and is headlined by Liam Conroy defending his English light heavyweight title against Miles Shinkwin.

Elsewhere it looks like Isaac Lowe looks like he is going to get his wish.

The British Boxing Board of Control have announced that Morecambe’s Westgate Warrior will get another shot at British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh.

The pair fought to an entertaining 12-round draw on the undercard of George Groves’ World Boxing Super Series semi-final win over Chris Eubank Jnr at the Manchester Arena last month.

Lowe felt he had done enough to win the fight and become the first fighter born in the Lancaster and Morecambe district to win a professional British title.

But while Marcus McDonnell scored the fight 115-114 in Lowe’s favour. Steve Gray gave Walsh the nod 116-114 and Michael Alexander had it dead level at 115-115.

Now however it looks like there will be a second chance for the unbeaten 24-year-old to add the British title to his previous English and Commonwealth triumphs.

As with Catterall’s clash with Foot, the clash has to happen by the end of July.