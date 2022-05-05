New Eric Morecambe statues made from copper piping up for sale for £200 each

Anthony Padgett, who also made a contemporary sculpture of Tyson Fury which is now for sale, is selling the Eric Morecambe sculpture for £200 at The Beach Bird in Morecambe.

Anthony said: “The Eric Morecambe is for sale at The Beach Bird at a special offer of £200.

"The rest will be made to order.”

The sculpture features Eric’s iconic glasses and pose with his left leg in the air.

It is made out of copper piping and wood.

Anthony is organising the Morecambe Bay Art Fair 2022 which will take place at The Platform from August 13-14.

Anthony said: “I've made a special relief of the Queen for the Jubilee celebration and this will be on exhibition at the Fair.

Anthony Padgett and his Tyson Fury sculpture.

"There will also be a painting competition in Morecambe on the Saturday daytime with a prize for the winning entry.”