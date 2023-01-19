The Gypsy King, 34, and his 33-year-old wife – who live in Morecambe – took six of their kids out of school to fly to the island for a fortnight’s break.

Last night (January 18) the loved-up couple were pictured sharing an embrace as they touched down back at Manchester Airport.

And heavyweight fighter Fury, worth an estimated £130million, showed he's not lost the common touch as he chatted with fans as he waited for his luggage.

Tyson Fury with wife Paris after landing back in Manchester from their family holiday in Tenerife.

One onlooker said Fury, who had just alighted a Ryanair flight, said: "Tyson seemed super relaxed at the airport.

"He was chatting with several fans who had gathered to grab their bags at the carousel for the Ryanair flight from Tenerife, which had arrived about 5.20 pm.

“He and Paris also looked extremely loved up. They were piling on the public displays of affection, hugging and kissing together – and they didn’t seem to mind who saw it.

“Paris and Tyson were together with their whole family, all the children.

Tyson Fury hugs wife Paris at Manchester Airport.

"They waited around 10 minutes for their bags to appear, with Tyson grabbing a bright pink one off the carousel at around 5.50pm.

“And when they were finally ready to set off for their car, Tyson roared 'C’mon gang, let’s go!' And the whole family followed him. He seemed like the leader of the pack.

“One of the younger kids threw a little tantrum at one point, putting their face on the floor and being a big naughty.

“But Paris swooped in and pulled them up and within moments she’s got them up again, and they were on their way. She seemed like she was in control of the situation.

The Gypsy King, 34, and his 33-year-old wife Paris at Manchester after their fortnight's break with all six of their kids.

“They later headed for the front of the airport where cars and taxis line up to whisk people away."

It was reported earlier this week the family stayed at a five-star hotel where rooms cost up to £750 per night, boasting a gym, water park and live shows.

Parents are banned from taking state school kids out in term time unless there are exceptional circumstances and the head allows it.

Tyson and Paris wait for their luggage.

But the couple have already suggested their children will be out of classrooms by the age of 11, in line with Traveller cultural traditions.

Their eldest daughter Venezuela, 12, has already left school.