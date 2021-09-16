Morecambe boxer Reece MacMillan thrilled to step back inside the ring

Like many other athletes, the 25-year-old has seen his career stall over the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indeed when he stepped inside the ring at Colne Municipal Hall, it was his first bout in nearly 18 months.

But despite showing a few signs of ring rust, the Morecambe lightweight fighter produced an excellent display to outclass Lee Connelly.

It was the 14th fight as a professional, a record which boasts 13 wins and only one defeat which was to the much more experienced Adam Little very early on in his career.

After such a long wait, MacMillan was thrilled to get his gloves back on and show what he can do.

He is hoping his performance will be the next step to fighting for titles in the future with the Central Area belt certainly on his radar.

“It went well, my first fight back,” said MacMillan.

“It’s been a long time coming so it was just to get back in the ring and get a feel for it all again.

“It was great to fight in front of a crowd and I had a lot supporting me which was good.

“But it been a difficult time over the past year. I just kept plodding along, staying in shape and hoping that an opportunity will come.

“I felt I did well in my first fight. It would have been nice to have got the knockout but in a way it was good to get the rounds in.”

MacMillan – who works as a joiner – has signed a deal with manager Kevin Maree and is looking forward to the prospect of fighting next month.

“In my last fight before the pandemic, I won a title eliminator for the Central Area title.

“I was due to fight for the title but because of the Covid-19 situation that got put on hold.

“There are supposed to be two lads fighting for the title and then I am due to fight the winner.

“So as long as everything goes according to plan that should be an opportunity for me.