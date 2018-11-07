Mike McGoldrick enjoying life at thriving Preston gym ahead of third professional fight

Mike McGoldrick is loving life training in a thriving Preston gym ahead of his third professional fight.

The light-heavyweight, trained by Johnney Roye whose MTK Manchester set-up has recently moved from Oyston Mill to Lostock Hall, is back in action on his cornerman’s show at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on Friday night, November 9.

From Barrow, ‘Goldie’ puts in the miles as he bids to make his way as a professional, travelling to Lancashire alongside fellow Barrovian Liam Conroy.

As well as Roye’s stable of fighters, the gym regular hosts top sparring with Peter Fury bringing over his world title challenger son Hughie and top female prospect and former Olympian Savannah Marshall

““MTK Manchester is absolutely flying and the best I’ve seen it since I’ve started,” said McGoldrick.

“There are lots of young amateurs and even a couple of amateur champions.

“Having my mate Liam Conroy there with me is massive for me.

“He’s from the same place as me but turned over young so he’s always there if I need any wise words.

“We’ve also had Hughie Fury and Savannah Marshall around the gym.

“They’re both very good technical fighters I can learn from and I sparred Savannah.

“It was my first time sparring a female so I didn’t know what to expect but she can definitely bang!”

McGoldrick may only be 2-0 but at 33 knows he can’t hang around when it comes to making his way up the ladder.

“My goal for the next 12 months is to step up the rounds and levels ahead of challenging for a minor title,” he said.

“I turned professional late on so I can’t waste time.

“I want to look back on my career and know there was nothing more I could’ve given.”

McGoldrick is joined on the Manchester card by Conroy, Marshall and Preston's fast-rising cruiserweight Damian Chambers who heads into the ring on the back of three straight first-round knockouts.

Manchester’s former British champion Hosea Burton and Blackpool’s returning favourite Brian Rose are also in action.

All the action is live on YouTube channel iFL TV.