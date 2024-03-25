Mayor of Pendle visits wellbeing hub to see the services it provides to young people
He also took part in some of the activities, including Box Champions - a non-contact mentoring session that aims to provide young people with increased confidence and resilience through boxing.
The Mayor also received a guitar lesson from one of the Hub’s participants, Aaron, who began to deliver weekly music sessions at the Hub after staff supported him in accessing a teaching assistant training qualification.
Councillor Newman said: “Our visit showcased this excellent employability and wellbeing service for 16 – 24 year olds here in Pendle.
“I enjoyed speaking to everyone, including Dave Marshall, the successful Project Lead, the Active Lancashire staff, the Job Centre work coaches and the young people themselves.”
The Mayor’s Secretary, Fiona Standring, echoed The Mayor’s praise: “The Mayor’s visit was a brilliant opportunity for us to see the huge range of important services provided by the very dedicated staff at Pendle YES Hub to young people in Pendle.”
Dave Marshall, Project Lead at Pendle YES Hub, added: “It was fantastic to welcome The Mayor to showcase the fantastic opportunities on offer for young people within the local area.
“Receiving such kind praise from him not only affirmed the hard work which staff at Pendle YES Hub do, but it provided our participants with a sense of pride for their continued efforts and dedication to growing their skills, confidence and employability.”
Launched in 2021, Pendle YES Hub was set up to support young people aged 16-24 years old who are not in education, employment or training, by boosting their employability through skills training and work experience.
Since it began, it has supported over 900 young people within the Pendle area. Run by Active Lancashire and Positive Action in the Community on behalf of Pendle Council, the Hub is supported by over £420,000 of Government Levelling Up funding provided by the Nelson Town Deal.
Pendle YES Hub is based at 39-41 Scotland Road, Nelson, BB9 7UT and is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 3.30pm.