Liam Conroy insists he can shock rising star Joshua Buatsi and win British light-heavyweight title

Preston-trained Liam Conroy insists he can shock rising star Joshua Buatsi and win the British title next month.

The light heavyweight, who is coached by Johnney Roye at MTK Manchester in Lostock Hall, takes on the Olympic bronze medallist for the vacant Lord Lonsdale belt at the Copper Box Arena in London on March 23.

Conroy, 16-3-1 as a professional, goes in as a big underdog against the highly-touted Buatsi who is 9-0 with seven knockouts.

But the Barrow-born puncher, who defended his English title in Preston last year, is ready to shine in the biggest fight of his career so far.

“I’m so happy to be boxing for a British title,” said Conroy, who is on a run of five straight stoppage victories.

“This has been my goal since day one. I think I showed I was above English level so I’m looking forward to showing what I’m about.

“I’ll be on top of my game. I’ve had some hiccups but I’ll be 100 per cent and the best I’ve ever been. It’s such a boost to be fighting for this title.

“There’s plenty of hype around him but he deserves it because he trains hard and has already proved himself at the Olympics.

“I haven’t got the name he’s got but I’m looking to change that come fight night.”

Buatsi is being tipped for the very top but Conroy believes his undoubted power could come into play.

“I believe I can overpower him,” said the 26-year-old.

“I don’t believe he’s been in a situation as a professional in which someone can overpower him.

“I also don’t think he’s been in with anyone who can take what he’s got to give, which I will be able to.”

Conroy’s last fight saw him stop former British title challenger Miles Shinkwin in just two rounds back in March 2018 at Preston’s Guild Hall.

He has since undergone an operation on a hernia problem.