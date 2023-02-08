The Chorley fight star will be in action at the Manchester Arena on March 25 against an opponent to be confirmed.

The news comes after his rematch with Josh Taylor was further delayed due to the Scot suffering a heel injury on the eve of their proposed March 4 clash being announced.

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom revealed earlier in the week that Catterall simply could not wait any longer to fight after the hold-ups in getting back in the ring to settle the score with Taylor.

Jack Catterall returns to the ring next month. Picture: Lawrence Lustig

His outing in Manchester will come 13 months on from his hotly-disputed split decision defeat against Taylor in Glasgow on a night when most observers thought the popular Lancastrian should have been crowned undisputed world super-lightweight champion.

It was not to be and the bad blood has escalated ever since, the pair nearly coming to blows ringside at Liam Smith’s win over Chris Eubank Jnr last month.

The rematch will have to wait but is certainly not off the table. Catterall will in the meantime look to shake off any ring rust while Taylor heals up.

“As Team Jack Catterall, we have to move on and we have to fight so he’ll fight at the end of March and then we’ll see how Josh’s injury progresses,” Shalom said.