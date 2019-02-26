Isaac Lowe looks to close in on world title shot in 2019 as Manchester ring return is confirmed

Isaac Lowe is hoping to start a big year in style in Manchester next month.

Morecambe’s world-ranked featherweight boxer will be back in action at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre on March 15.

Isaac Lowe is back in action in Manchester next month

The unbeaten former Commonwealth champion picked up the WBC International title on the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury undercard in Los Angeles in December and is looking to pick up from where he left off.

The Westgate Warrior will take part in an eight-round contest against an opponent to be confirmed in what he hopes will be the first fight towards him moving firmly into world title contention.

“I’m over the moon to be getting back in the ring,” said Lowe, who is 16-0-3 as a professional.

“It’s going to be a great start of the year and I’m glad to be keeping busy.

Lowe celebrates after winning the WBC International title in Los Angeles

“I had the good win in America in December, which got me the WBC International title and a top-15 ranking, and that means I need to push on and keep the momentum going.

“I’ll have a good eight-round fight in Manchester and then we’re looking at a big name later in the year.

“It’s time for me to put my head down and keep working hard towards world level.”

The show is being put together by MTK Global, Lowe having joined the stable which also manages his good friend Fury, Carl Frampton and other big-name fighters across the globe.

That has seen the 25-year-old train for a few weeks in Marbella with trainer Ben Davison, the man who was in the corner when Fury dramatically drew with Wilder at the end of 2018.

“It has been great,” Lowe said.

“You have got everything you need over there with some fantastic facilities, so I really enjoyed my four weeks out there.

“I’ll definitely be going back in the future for more camps.”

The March 15 show also includes Preston’s big-punching cruiserweight Damian Chambers among others.

The former Larches and Savick man has raced to 6-0 as a professional, three of his victories coming by way of first-round knockouts.

Last time out, the 30-year-old was a convincing points winner over the durable Elvis Dube at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester in November.

Chambers, now based in Tameside and trained by Matthew Hatton, is looking to kick on towards title contention in 2019.

The card, put together by Preston fight figure Johnney Roye, is headlined by unbeaten David Oliver Joyce going up against Stephen Tiffney for the vacant WBO European featherweight title.

All the action will be streamed live on YouTube channel iFL TV.