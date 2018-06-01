Granddaughter of former PNE favourite wins European boxing medal

A young boxer from a sporting family has won a bronze medal at her first major event.

Amalie Garcia, the granddaughter of former Preston North End goalkeeper Roy Tunks, was part of the England team at the European Schoolboy and Schoolgirl Championships in Bulgaria.

The 13-year-old, whose father Anton was also a professional rugby league player, impressed at event before losing out to eventual winner Francesca Falconeri in the semi-finals of the 51kg class in Albena.

The Penwortham Girls’ High School pupil is part of the Johnney Roye’s MTK Amateur set-up at Oyston Mill and has trained alongside Preston’s Commonwealth Games gold medalist Lisa Whiteside who also uses the Strand Road gym.

Garcia had not competed on a stage like this before but was fast-tracked by England scouts after impressing at a selection day in Leeds, this the first time girls were invited to the championships.

The teenager started off with a unanimous win in the quarter-finals over Romania’s Luiza-Ana-Maria Graur, being given the verdict by all five judges after an impressive display that saw her put her superior boxing skills to good use.

She came out on the wrong side of the decision against Falconeri however with those that mattered ringside preferring the Italian’s aggressive style.

Garcia was part of a successful England squad that brought home 10 medals, the Preston fighter one of three bronzes with there also four golds and three silvers.

That put them third in the standings behind Russia and Ireland, both of whom took more competitors to the prestigious championships.

The MTK prospect is now part of the England Boxing development pathway and trains with the national set-up once a month as she looks to rise through the ranks.