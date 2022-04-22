“Gypsy King” Tyson Fury is set to defend the WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in front of around 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London from 6pm. It will mark Fury’s first contest on home soil since 2018.

Whyte, who is the interim title holder, waited until the last moment of the February 22 deadline to officially agree to the fight, following taunting from Fury. The odds are:

Tyson Fury – 1/7

Dillian Whyte – 4/1

Draw – 25/1

Via Betfair.

The first fight will begin at 6pm, with coverage starting from 7pm. The ring walks for the main event are expected to take place shortly after 10pm.

Here is where you can catch the action while enjoying a pint in Chorley, Preston and South Ribble.

Undefined: readMore

1. New Longton Sports and Social Club.jpg New Longton Sports & Social Club in Chapel Lane is screening the big fight with an event running from 6 - 11-45pm. The clubhouse boasts two large lounge areas, one of which, the Hawarden Suite, has a full size pool table, 61″ flat screen TV, a dart board and games machine. Non-members are welcome. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. The Roper Hall The Roper Hall in Friargate will show the action live on two big projector screens and 10 high definition TVs. To reserve a table, head to https://www.pubswithmore.co.uk/theroperhall.../party-booking Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. The Wishing Well The Wishing Well in Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, is a family-friendly, community pub showing the fight from 6pm. The venue boasts a wide range of ales, lagers, craft beers and spirits with BT, Sky Sports, a pool table and darts. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4. The Northern Way The action will be screened from 10pm at The Northern Way in Friargate, Preston. The pub offers a pool table, cocktails and regular entertainment nights like karaoke and speed quizzing. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales