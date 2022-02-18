The 28-year-old from Chorley has been forced to wait patiently on the sidelines as his counterpart was forced to rearrange the fight – which was due to take place in December – due to a knee injury.

Taylor is fresh off becoming the undisputed champion in the division, having added the WBC and WBO titles to his collection by beating Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas last May.

We’ve taken a look at all you need to know ahead of Catterall's big night.

Jack Catterall, right, goes head-to-head with Josh Taylor

Where is the fight taking place?

The bout is taking place in Taylor’s home country of Scotland at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday, February 26. Catterall will need to be on top form if he’s to triumph in front of the tartan army.

How can I watch it?

The matchup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena. Fans can also stream all the action on NOW TV or Sky Go.

Chorley's Catterall speaks with Sky's Adam Smith at one of the pre-fight press conferences

Such is Taylor's popularity, the event is a sell out. VIP and corporate bookings may still be available by contacting [email protected]

When is the fight expected to start?

The ringwalks are expected to be at around 10pm depending on the undercard bouts.

What has been said in the build-up?

There was absolutely no love lost between the Chorley native and his Scottish counterpart, trading insults like they were going out of fashion at both the Edinburgh and London press conferences. But whilst it was clear that the fighters clearly had a certain dislike for each other, they also each praised their opposite number on their skills in the ring.

“I win by turning to Glasgow February 26 and being Jack Catterall,” Catterall said. “It doesn’t matter to me however them belts come back, happy days.”

Taylor replied: “I’ve got a lot of respect for Jack… But as of now he’s my enemy. I hate his guts.”

When squaring up, Taylor launched more insults at Catterall. “I’m sick of looking at you already,” the Scotsman said.

At their second face-off in London, things got even more heated with Catterall going on the offensive.

“I’ll beat you. I’ll get in there and punch your head in,” Catterall said.

The dislike between the two has been slowly building up ahead of the contest and time will tell which of the fighters has the skills to back up their fighting talk.

What happened at the weigh-in?

The fighters are scheduled to weigh in the afternoon before the bout in front of the media.

Who’s the bookies' favourite?

Taylor is the overwhelming favourite according to the odds, with Sky Bet backing the Edinburgh fighter to win at 1/16, while Catterall is 7/1 to claim victory. The bookmaker also has a draw at 20/1. Bet365 and PaddyPower are also rallying behind the “Tartan Tornado”, with odds of 1/20 and 1/14 respectively, while Catterall is only 15/2 and 13/2 to win according to each.

What’s on the undercard?

The highlight of the undercard sees a vacant title last contested in 1951 be resurrected. Glaswegians Nick “The Glasgow Warrior” Campbell (4-0-0, 4 KO’s) and Jay “The Ghost” MacFarlane (12-5-0, 5 KO’s) will contest the Scottish Area Heavyweight title. Campbell is a former Glasgow Warriors rugby player – hence his nickname – and stands four inches taller than his 6’3” opponent. Both will look to be the first to lift the belt since George Stern defeated Hugh McDonald in Alloa, which was another all-Glasgow affair.