Chorley's Jack Catterall races to first-round victory at Elland Road

Chorley’s rising star Jack Catterall was a convincing winner at Elland Road on Saturday night.

Having already knocked down Christophe Sebire with a straight left hand, referee Steve Gray waved the contest off in the first round with the Frenchman complaining of an injury to his right shoulder.

Catterall moved to 21-0 as he picked up the WBO Intercontinental title on the undercard of Lee Selby and Josh Warrington’s clash for the IBF World featherweight title.

The former British champion took just one minute and 47 seconds to get the job done as he picked up the 12th knockout of his professional career.

Victory maintains his high ranking with the WBO with a shot at the world title possible for later in the year.

A clash with domestic rival Ohara Davies has also been muted, the Hackney fighter cruising to a six-round points win against Ahmed Ibrahim in another undercard contest.