Taylor and Catterall faced each other in the ring last February, with the former being awarded a controversial split-decision win, despite many observers feeling that Catterall should have been given the nod.

The pair have argued about the verdict ever since, and tensions were running high when they were sat just a few feet apart at ringside on Saturday night.

The Englishman followed suit, but security quickly stepped in to assure that they stayed apart.

Both men then sat back down either side of promoter Ben Shalom to continue watching the evening's action.

Taylor and Catterall are due to settle their differences in a long-awaited rematch on March 4, but fans may now have to wait a little longer for them to meet once more with Taylor reportedly suffering a foot injury

