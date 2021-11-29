Chorley boxer Mark Jeffers overcame a few nerves to claim super-middleweight title

The 23-year-old ace was given a decent workout by the Belgian who had only lost one in 16 prior to the contest , to claim the WBO Global Super-middleweight title

The current central area champion was the aggressor throughout the fight, and ultimately claimed a wide and decisive points victory – winning every round on two of the judges’ scorecards.

He wasn’t able to finish the contest early, despite his best efforts and recent run of three KOs from his last four fights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Jeffers (photo: Karen Priestley)

The 33-year-old Garcia proved to be ring-savvy and game as he toughed out the rounds.

Jeffers, who suffered a shoulder injury in the second round, admitted there were a few nerves flying around as he took to the ring.

He told Ringwalk UK media: “ My shoulder went in the second round which wasn’t ideal.

“I just had to get on with it. I used my jab but I didn’t get the performance that I knew I was capable of but it’s my first global title so was pleased.

“It was probably the most nervous I have been before my fight – that and my professional debut.”

His trainer Michael Jennings, who once fought for the world welterweight title in New York, believes his protege is better than what he was when he was his age.

“He’s only young and not fully developed,” Jennings said. “He probably won’t even get his man strength until he’s 25 but, skills-wise, if you compare him to me at the same age, he’s twice as good! If everything goes to plan, and he keeps pushing forwards and gets the right fights, he’ll do extremely well in the game.

“I’d like to see him get in the mix at British level but he’s still got plenty of time. When he starts winning titles, we want him to be able to keep them. We want to be the best in that division.”

When he is ready to fight for the British Title we want him to be someone that no one can beat.