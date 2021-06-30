Boxer Lisa Whiteside is ignoring the detractors and remains focused on her goals

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion has been left frustrated this year as she attempts to make headway in the professional ranks after turning over from the amateurs at the beginning of 2019.

Back then she targeted becoming world champion by the end of the year – a realistic aim considering her fine career as an amateur.

Unfortunately, things have not gone quite according to plan with the politics of boxing certainly getting in the way of her ambitions.

Lisa Whiteside

Although she fought and won three times in 2019, she has yet to fight again although the birth of her son Jensen on Boxing Day was the reason for her inactivity last year.

However, she has been back in the gym since January and is eager to make inroads in the bantamweight division.

But it appears not too many people are keen to fight the “pocket rocket” despite her making several public declarations that she is willing to take on all-comers .

There could, though, be some light at the end of the tunnel with a possible outing in August mooted.

“It’s hard in the pro game because it’s more of a business than it is a sport. A lot of it is if your face fits and social media,” said the Chorley-born athlete.

“When you see some of the girls who have been given opportunities, they don’t really have that much boxing ability.

“I don’t bother with social media too much because I don’t think it’s a good place. There’s a lot of trolls.

“I just want to be given an opportunity, a platform and when I do I think my boxing ability will do the talking.”

This week has seen Whiteside begin her training camp in preparation for a potential August fight date – and she has decided to return to the gym where it all began for her 14 years previously.

The 35-year-old is training at Natbridge ABC, in Leyland. It is where she first started boxing at the age of 21 and indeed the club which she represented in her first nine amateur contests.

“I messaged Martin Benson who actually trained me for my first amateur fight,” she said.

“I just asked him if I could do my training camps at the gym and he said not a problem. It feels great to be back at the club where it all began for me. It’s a great set-up there. ”