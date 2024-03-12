Blackpool Boxer's Triumph in Area Title Battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool boxer William Goldie-Galloway is ‘beyond ecstatic’ at becoming British Boxing’s central area super welterweight champion following his decisive first round stoppage victory over Doncaster’s Jamie Mellers on his manager Manchester promoter Steve Wood’s Winter Gardens show last Saturday.

‘It was working up to being a great action-packed contest and maybe it’s a shame it only lasted a round. The game plan was touch the head bang the body,’ explained Goldie-Galloway, ‘but when an opportunity presented itself I snatched it straight away and put him down. He got up but I knew I’d hurt him, so I let my hands go and finished it. I wasn’t expecting this as Jamie’s a good boxer. I expected to stop him in the later rounds but when the opportunity presented itself like anyone, I jumped at it. Both of us came out unscathed and we had a whiskey together afterwards. We’ve no beef. Just love our sport.’

Now undefeated in seven professional contest the Mellers fight was also a step-up for Goldie-Galloway whose previous contests were all just four rounders apart from one six rounder last September with a scheduled December bout cancelled owing to the opponent’s illness. For Mellers, previously undefeated in six professional bouts, the Blackpool fight was also a step-up. ‘One of us was bound to lose the undefeated status boxers prize,’ explained Goldie-Galloway, ‘and I didn’t intend for it to be me. I’ll be looking to defend the belt against some top northern fighters in my division, hopefully at a high-capacity venue.’

Goldie-Galloway Triumphant

Twenty-six-year-old Goldie-Galloway didn’t follow the traditional amateur boxing route to becoming a professional but excelled in Thai Boxing and kickboxing and now owns Pure Impact on Waterloo Road where he is trained by Chris Taylor. ‘I’m not challenging anyone by name because I’ll box anyone that Steve and Chris think suitable, but I sometimes feel that some boxers are avoiding me. The courageous ones will want my belt so let’s see who’s up for it. I plan to enjoy the victory with family and friends as I’m so grateful for their totally unreal support as well as the tremendous backing from my sponsors and all who regularly buy tickets my fight fights. I love all of you.’

Boxing on the show was Manchester’s Brad Rea who also dispatched his opponent Polish fighter Patryk Polasik in the first round. ‘This win made a statement,’ said super middleweight Rea, ‘it proved beyond any doubt that I’m back. I’ve relocated to Blackpool to train at Sharpstyle and have now won my last three fights two of them within the distance including one knockout. I’m now ready to get back on the big stage and hope that my next contest will be at least eight maybe ten rounds. Sharpstyle has enhanced my career. I’m looking for an English title this year and a British title in 2025.’

Still just eighteen lightweight Thomas Varey won his fourth professional six months to the day after his first as he forced a third-round retirement on Karl Sampson. ‘These fights are the building blocks of experience and I’m maturing getting ready for the step-up to the big stage when I’m ready,’ explained Varey. Welterweight Jake Abrol remains undefeated getting a draw in his tenth bout and first eight rounder against a very tough opponent in Scottish boxer Josh Sandford while heavyweight Luis Wright has now stopped every opponent encountered this time beating Kevin Masirika in the third of Wright’s first six rounder.

