Adam Little's comeback fight pencilled in after career stalled by failed brain scan

Kirkham boxer Adam Little is hoping all of his bad luck is behind him as the super-lightweight prepares to make his comeback after a year and a half out of the ring.

The 27-year-old has been named on a bill in Bolton for Saturday, March 2.

By the time Little (18-2) enters the ring for what is expected to be a six-round contest, it will be 17 months since his last bout – a fourth round stoppage of Reece MacMillan.

Little’s career has been stalled by a failed brain scan, although the Blackpool-born fighter has now been given the all-clear.

He told The Gazette: “They found a little split on a brain scan, which they said could have been one of two things.

“It was either completely natural and something that has happened as I’ve got older, which is very likely, or with it being boxing they’ve put two and two together and said it could be through impact.

“I had to go to numerous specialists and neuro-psychologists.

“They all said, ‘Yes, that’s fine’, but then the Boxing Board would put me on to someone else to check and I ended up seeing four different people.

“I eventually got that sorted and now I’m fighting again, and it feels like I’m starting again. Everything is sorted with the Board, so I’m free to do whatever I want.

“I’ve had time out, not so much from the gym but time out because of my medical issues. It’s been really difficult to be honest.

“Throughout my career I’ve been stop-start. I can’t seem to gather momentum. Unfortunately in boxing that’s what you need at times.

“Fingers crossed all the bad luck is behind me and it’s all been for this moment. Let’s hope this next year goes to plan.

“There was a time when I would have really struggled with it. Psychologically it can have a really big impact because it’s your career – it’s everything I’ve been working for since I was 11. To have it taken away from me ....

“Don’t get me wrong – I understand the health problems you can get with it and if my health was in jeopardy I would have quit, but that’s not the case.

“Over the last 15 months I’ve just kept positive and kept in the gym. I’ve been persistent and I think that’s the best way to go about it.”

Little is yet to fight since signing with Joe Gallagher but has nothing but praise for his new manager.

“It’s going good with Joe,” he added. “Obviously it’s been difficult because I had my last fight, then I signed with Joe and after that I failed my brain scan.

“So we haven’t really had much time to work together but I have to say Joe and both Mick and Dave (Jennings), my trainers, have stuck by me 100 per cent. They’ve constantly been ringing me and checking that I’m okay.

“Having people who believe in you, can see I can do it and have stood by me no matter what has happened, I’m really thankful for that. I just need to do my bit now.”

A former English welterweight champion, Little says that because of his medical issues he’s abandoned any desire to go down the traditional route of picking up titles.

He added: “There was a time when I wanted to go down the traditional route because, growing up with boxing, that’s all I’ve ever seen.

“But now, after what has happened and knowing how things can change in an instant, I’m not bothered. I’ll fight absolutely anybody and everybody for anything.

“That’s the way you’ve got to be. I’m not in it to take easy fights – I’m in it to do my best and fight who I can.

“I’ve got to put the effort in, train hard and whatever will be, will be.”