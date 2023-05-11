News you can trust since 1886
Bowls Big Weekend 2023

We are trying to encourage new players to step up and have a go at crown green bowls, this is an inclusive pastime enjoyed by many men, women and children of all ages

By Jeff MilliardContributor
Published 11th May 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Come and Have A GoCome and Have A Go
Come and Have A Go

Anyone can do it, it's not expensive!

After football and cricket, bowls has the third-highest number of clubs in the country, age or gender doesn’t affect a game of bowls.

Bowls clubs are sociable places full of people looking to have fun, so join us, Saturday, May 27 1-4pm, The Bay Horse Bowling Club, Babylon Lane, Heath Charnock, Adlington, Chorley, PR6 9ER. For further information email: [email protected] or tel: 01257 485 849

