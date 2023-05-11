Bowls Big Weekend 2023
We are trying to encourage new players to step up and have a go at crown green bowls, this is an inclusive pastime enjoyed by many men, women and children of all ages
Anyone can do it, it's not expensive!
After football and cricket, bowls has the third-highest number of clubs in the country, age or gender doesn’t affect a game of bowls.
Bowls clubs are sociable places full of people looking to have fun, so join us, Saturday, May 27 1-4pm, The Bay Horse Bowling Club, Babylon Lane, Heath Charnock, Adlington, Chorley, PR6 9ER. For further information email: [email protected] or tel: 01257 485 849