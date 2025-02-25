Ex-Barnsley and West Brom manager reportedly set to join Preston's rivals as John Eustace successor
Blackburn Rovers are reportedly set to appoint Valerien Ismael as their new manager this week.
The Ewood Park club have been on the search for a new boss since John Eustace’s sudden departure to relegation threatened Derby County this month.
Rovers are said to have held face-to-face interviews this week, following video and phone calls, with Ismael emerging as the front runner.
It’s suggested by journalist Alan Nixon that a three-year deal is on the table for the Frenchman, who has been out of work since leaving Watford in March 2024.
Ismael has plenty of experience in the Championship, also with West Brom and Barnsley - the latter of whom he guided to the play-offs in 2020/21.
The 49-year-old wasn’t able to replicate that success at The Hawthorns or Vicarage Road, winning 12 out of 31 games at West Brom and 12 out of 41 with the Hornets.
Prior to the move to Barnsley he managed FC Nurnberg, Wolfsburg, Apollon Smyrnis, LASK. Ismael then had as tint at Besiktas post-West Brom.
Should a move to Rovers go through as reported, he will take over a team sitting sixth in the Championship table after 34 games.
Preston North End have played their two games against Blackburn this campaign, with a 0-0 draw at Deepdale and 2-1 defeat in the Ewood Park clash.
Another manager hunt in the Championship
Elsewhere in the Championship, Swansea City are also on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Luke Williams in mid-February.
The likes of Eric Ramsay and Des Buckingham have been linked with the gig but interim-boss Alan Sheehan is now clear favourite with the bookies.
The Irishman’s first game in caretaker charge saw Swansea beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at home - a result which left the Swans one place (16th) and two points below PNE.
