Blackburn Rovers lost manager John Eustace to Derby County earlier this month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly set to appoint Valerien Ismael as their new manager this week.

The Ewood Park club have been on the search for a new boss since John Eustace’s sudden departure to relegation threatened Derby County this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are said to have held face-to-face interviews this week, following video and phone calls, with Ismael emerging as the front runner.

Valerien Ismael | Getty Images

It’s suggested by journalist Alan Nixon that a three-year deal is on the table for the Frenchman, who has been out of work since leaving Watford in March 2024.

Ismael has plenty of experience in the Championship, also with West Brom and Barnsley - the latter of whom he guided to the play-offs in 2020/21.

The 49-year-old wasn’t able to replicate that success at The Hawthorns or Vicarage Road, winning 12 out of 31 games at West Brom and 12 out of 41 with the Hornets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the move to Barnsley he managed FC Nurnberg, Wolfsburg, Apollon Smyrnis, LASK. Ismael then had as tint at Besiktas post-West Brom.

Should a move to Rovers go through as reported, he will take over a team sitting sixth in the Championship table after 34 games.

Preston North End have played their two games against Blackburn this campaign, with a 0-0 draw at Deepdale and 2-1 defeat in the Ewood Park clash.

Another manager hunt in the Championship

Elsewhere in the Championship, Swansea City are also on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Luke Williams in mid-February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Eric Ramsay and Des Buckingham have been linked with the gig but interim-boss Alan Sheehan is now clear favourite with the bookies.

The Irishman’s first game in caretaker charge saw Swansea beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at home - a result which left the Swans one place (16th) and two points below PNE.