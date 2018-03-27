Marsden leads Red Rosers home at a Gallop

An excellent Red Rose Runners’ turn out at the Garstang Gallop saw Philip Marsden come home in fourth place to take the V45 prize in a time of 41.30 and in 10th place David Parkinson took the V50 prize in 43.36.

This testing route over the unusual distance of seven miles was a well organised race by the Garstang club also benefitting the Garstang Addison’s group.

Further results: Manolo Mendoza 47.12, Stuart Smith 49.19, Michael Oddie 50.16, Allan Johnson 50.56, Ben Smithers 51.21, Ray Taylor 53.28, James Hughes 59.14, Steve Murphy 60.12, Alison Parkinson 61.16, Emily Atkinson 63.29, Sue Tonge 64.26, Alison Mercer 65.04.

The Darwen Half Marathon is a serious test for anyone, especially those who do not like hills. Gary Corcoran was up for the challenge coming (1.37.53) as was Gareth Fairey with a time of 2.23.00.

Further afield the Coniston 14 presents a great challenge with its early hill out of the village following the road around the lake.

A series of inclines from mile eight to mile 12 is followed by a punishing downhill section before returning into the village. Joe Swarbrick took the V60 prize in a time of 1.34.14 with Richard Barnes next in 1.49.50.

Doug Bryden braved the course at short notice finishing with Tony Thorley in 1.55.33. Lynne Kenyon finished under the two-hour mark in 1.56.51 and Brian Hanley finished in 2.09.02.

RRR’s ‘hard’ marathon man John Naylor ran in the Gin Pit Double Marathon.

This is a single loop marathon over mixed terrain. Day one – 03:36:31, for 10th place. Day two– 03:40:20 for 11th place. He finished sixth overall of the two-day completers.

Kelly Wilson ran the Wakefield 10k, gaining a new PB, just missing the hour with a time of 60.10.

The London Landmarks Half Marathon is huge event and three of our runners were there to take part. A great run from Kathryn Abbott saw her cross the line in 2.06.23 with Alison Dick and Fiona Michelle finishing together in 3.01.53.

At the Muddy Bottoms. Paula Plowman, Stu Cann and Ben Donoghue ran the 17 mile course in four hours and 14 minutes. Seven others, Sam Edwards, Melanie Lowe, Anneke Crosby, Jess Campbell, Katy Cleece, Anees Shaikh and John Wiseman did the nine mile route finishing together in 2.33.34.

At the Lune Valley 18-miler, Gary Turner came home in 11th place in 3.29, Baz Bayliss was 12th in 3.36. Lynn Melvin finished in 3.58 followed by Mark McCrea, Mary Conway, Sarah Haslam and Rob Mather in 3.59.Wendy Ward 4.10.55 and Lucy Turner ran in 4.23.

Austin Trelfa and David Watson travelled to the Chirk Brynkinalt Estate 10k Trail Run near Wrexham. Austins’s time was 61.38 and David’s 79.16.

At Preston Parkrun, new PB ‘s were achieved by Steve Worswick 22.56, David Eaves 24.48 and Jo Worswick 26.30.

At Cuerden Valley even more success came with Pauline Moorcroft 25.50, Michelle Griffiths 27.30, Judi Ingham 27.56, Esther Stanier 28.01 and Carol Rhodes 35.30.

Dave Hooton travelled to Lytham Hall to finish in 22.00.

Gina Biggs was at the Waterfront , Newport event finishing in 34.33.

Andrew Christie and Philip Davidson crossed the border to complete their 37th and 77th tourist runs respectively at Skipton parkrun on Saturday.