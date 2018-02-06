Holly sets deadline for winning major prizes

Holly Bradshaw is hoping to achieve all of her career ambitions within the next three years – then happily retire into family life.

The 26-year-old athlete, who has been married to husband Paul since 2014, has dreams of one day becoming a mum, but first she is fully focused on becoming the best pole vaulter in the world.

Bradshaw’s long-term aim is to win gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and she also has her eyes on clinching the World Championship title, in Doha, which take place the year before.

Should the current British record holder both outdoors and indoors fulfil either of those ambitions, then it will give her the perfect excuse to step away from the limelight in 2021 and start a family.

“I have always known that I am capable of winning a global title like world title or an Olympics,” said Bradshaw, who finished in the top eight at both the London and Rio Games in 2012 and 2016.

“I know I am capable of jumping over five metres so these are aims that I’d like to achieve in the next four years.

“I’ve committed to 2021. For me having a family is really important. I want to make sure I achieve everything I want to – and I haven’t yet.

“I’ve given myself another three or four years in the sport and then maybe look to start my family after that.”

Bradshaw (left) who holds the third best jump of all-time indoors, has an hectic few months coming up with the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in March and the Commonwealth Games, in Australia, a month later.

The former Parklands High School pupil is looking forward to competing in her first ever Commonwealths and is certainly one of the favourites.

“I’m really excited, it is the first Commonwealth Games that I am going to be going to, she said. “It is the first time I will be representing England.

“I am English through and through and I’m just excited to go out there and compete. Getting a medal is the ultimate aim.

“Obviously a medal is what I’m going there to get but I am just thinking about going out there and having fun rather than the outcome.”

Bradshaw missed the last Commonwealth games in 2014 due to back issues.

She said: “I have had a lot of injuries over the last four years that have been hard to deal with but I’ve learnt so much from every single one and I feel like I’m a more resilient and better person for it so this is definitely an advantage than a disadvantage.”