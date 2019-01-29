As Preston announced as Rugby League World Cup host, here is the full list of venues

As Preston's bid to be a training base for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup is successful, here are the full list of venues.
In a bid to broaden the sport's appeal, the Rugby League has selected 21 venues for the tournament, many of them not in traditional heartlands for the sport.
READ MORE Preston announced as host city for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup
READ MORE: Council leader blasts Wigan snub for rugby league venues
Newcastle - St James' Park will host the opening ceremony
Sheffield - Bramall Lane & English Institute of Sport
Doncaster - Keepmoat Stadium
Hull - KCOM Stadium
York - York Community Stadium
Huddersfield - John Smith's Stadium
Leeds - Elland Road & Headingley Stadium
Liverpool - Anfield
Manchester - Old Trafford
St. Helens - Totally Wicked Stadium
Preston- First training base to be revealed
Warrington - Halliwell Jones Stadium
Leigh- Leigh Sports Village
Bolton - University of Bolton Stadium
London - Emirates Stadium & Copper Box Arena
Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium
Workington - Workington community stadium
Coventry - Ricoh Arena