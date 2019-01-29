As Preston announced as Rugby League World Cup host, here is the full list of venues

Have your say

As Preston's bid to be a training base for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup is successful, here are the full list of venues.

In a bid to broaden the sport's appeal, the Rugby League has selected 21 venues for the tournament, many of them not in traditional heartlands for the sport.

Newcastle - St James' Park will host the opening ceremony

Sheffield - Bramall Lane & English Institute of Sport

Doncaster - Keepmoat Stadium

Hull - KCOM Stadium

York - York Community Stadium

Huddersfield - John Smith's Stadium

Leeds - Elland Road & Headingley Stadium

Liverpool - Anfield

Manchester - Old Trafford

St. Helens - Totally Wicked Stadium

Preston- First training base to be revealed

Warrington - Halliwell Jones Stadium

Leigh- Leigh Sports Village

Bolton - University of Bolton Stadium

London - Emirates Stadium & Copper Box Arena

Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Workington - Workington community stadium

Coventry - Ricoh Arena