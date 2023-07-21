News you can trust since 1886
All things to know before the much-awaited Aberdeen Vs Deepdale

This weekend, Aberdeen of the Scottish Premiership will be heading to Lancashire for Preston North End's second preseason match at Deepdale.
By Ashley MartinContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:36 BST- 2 min read

People are excited to witness the newest hires Mads Frkjaer-Jensen and Will Keane who made their club debuts earlier this week against Ipswich Town. The other newcomers Duane Holmes and Calvin Ramsay could follow suit in Saturday's 3pm kick off.

The more probable of the two to play is midfielder Holmes, although Ramsay, who rose through the ranks with his boyhood club Aberdeen, may not be ready for this game as he works to recover from a knee injury. Preston North End FC’s fan named Arif Patel from Preston also conveyed his disappointment because of his favourite player’s injury. There are also some fans from Dubai who were rooting for Ramsay.

Although Andrew Hughes has resumed full-contact training, he is still questionable for this match, and Ben Whiteman is still a few weeks away from making a comeback. The Dons, who were third in the Scottish first flight last season, will present a tough test for those who do decide to play.

Preston North End's second preseason match at Deepdale.Preston North End's second preseason match at Deepdale.
They qualified for the Europa League Play-Off round thanks to their strong league performance, which means they need just one more match to go to the group stages. They are assured a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League even if they lose.

Duk, a player from Cape Verde, is one player to keep an eye on Saturday. Duk had a terrific first season at Pittodrie last season, scoring 18 goals across all competitions. The signing of as a Preston native and lifelong PNE supporter, Rhys Williams, who is now on loan from Liverpool, will be returning to familiar surroundings. There is also a wealth of previous Championship talent on display, including Kelle Roos, Graeme Shinnie, and Leighton Clarkson.

The Deepdale ticket office will continue to sell tickets for this game up to kick off, and fans can also order them on phone or online. Tickets are just £10 for adults, £5 for concessions, and £1 for children under the age of 11. No season card seats were booked because the stand won't be available due to continuing construction on the Alan Kelly Town End roof. Please take note that this match is not covered by your season card, thus everyone planning to attend must purchase a match ticket.

With a £5 video match pass, you can watch the game live at home on iFollow PNE if you can't make it to Deepdale this weekend. Andy Fensome and Jonathan Breeze will provide commentary. We sincerely apologize for any difficulty given to users of the service and regret that Preston Hospital Radio is unable to deliver the audio descriptive commentary for this fixture.

The 32-page double header matchday program, which was also for sale on Wednesday night, will once more be sold for £2.50 around the stadium. Click here to place an order for a copy to be delivered to your door. Doors to The Gentry Bar open at 11 am for fans to visit before kick-off.

